Singur U-turn: Residents demand industry

The DYFI and CPM's students' wing SFI will organise a rally from Singur to Kolkata on September 12 demanding industry in Singur.

Published: 27th August 2019 09:48 AM

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  All 850 residents of Singur, from where Tata Motors were driven out by anti-land acquisition movement spearheaded by Mamata Banerjee, signed an appeal demanding industry in the area.

They responded to the three-day campaign launched by CPM’s youth wing DYFI which was initiated to gauge the present pulse of those who agreed to give their land for the factory and who did not.

“Many people in the list of 850 were against the factory and they had not given their lands for the factory.

Now they are demanding industry on the same land which has been lying unutilised even after Mamata returned it to its owners after the verdict passed by the Supreme Court,” said a DYFI member. The group of youths spent three days and three nights interacting with the locals.  

The DYFI and CPM’s students’ wing SFI will organise a rally from Singur to Kolkata on September 12 demanding industry in Singur.

Comments

