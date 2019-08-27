Home Nation

Situation peaceful in Kashmir valley, normal life continues to remain hit: Officials

Published: 27th August 2019 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard at a check point during restrictions after Centre abrogated Article 370 and divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in Srinagar Sunday August 18 2019. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The situation was peaceful in Kashmir, but normal life remained affected across the valley for the 23rd consecutive day on Tuesday as markets and schools were shut, while public transport was off the roads, officials said.

The situation remained peaceful on Monday and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the valley, they added.

The security personnel deployed to maintain law and order stayed put even as restrictions were lifted from most areas of the valley, the officials said.

They added that the communication blockade was eased to some extent in the valley as landline telephone services were restored in most places in view of the improving situation.

However, the services continued to remain snapped in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave here.

Mobile services and internet, including BSNL's broadband and private leased-line internet, remained snapped since August 5, when the Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Markets across the valley remained shut for the 23rd consecutive day as shops and other business establishments were closed, while public transport was off the roads, the officials said, adding that the movement of private vehicles had increased in the state capital here as well as elsewhere in the valley.

Private educational institutions continued to remain closed while government schools had opened without any students in attendance, the officials said.

TAGS
Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir Security Situation Kashmir Shutdown
