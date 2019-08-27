Universities, colleges asked to prepare, implement fitness plan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions to prepare and implement an institutional fitness plan, incorporating sports, exercise and physical activities for fitness into the daily routine of everyone on campus.

The vice-chancellors of universities and principals of affiliated colleges are requested to prepare and publicise their fitness action plan on their website and notice board within a month. They were also asked to upload the action plan on UGC’s Fit India Movement portal, which is being developed.

Concrete steps may be taken to spread the necessity and culture of physical fitness in the campuses, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in his letter to V-Cs of universities across the nation. The UGC direction comes days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch ‘Fit India’ movement on August 29 from Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The University Grants Commission has also asked colleges and universities to make arrangements for live viewing of the PM’s programme, and encourage students, teachers, staffs and officials to assemble on August 29 to view to the live telecast of the launch of ‘Fit India’ movement and take the fitness pledge.