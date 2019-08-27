Home Nation

UP turned into killer state under Yogi rule, says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav also reiterated his charge against Modi-led Central government of misusing government agencies to intimidate opponents, claiming that it was a new definition of democracy.

Published: 27th August 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP leader Bhura Ram greet the crowd after the latter joined SP at their party office, in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP leader Bhura Ram greet the crowd after the latter joined SP at their party office, in Lucknow | ( Photo | PTI )

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing media at his party headquarters here on Monday, took aim at Yogi-led state government over a plethora of issues including law and order, unemployment and lack of investment in the state. 

“The state has been turned into Hatyara Pradesh (killer state) with rising cases of murder and rape and fake encounters. The government has proved to be inefficient in controlling crime in the state,” he said adding that Uttar Pradesh now has the highest number of notices from the National Human Rights Commission. 

“Even on the development front, no investment has come to the state even after two and a half year of Yogi government’s tenure. Despite much-hyped investment summit and subsequent groundbreaking ceremonies, no investment has come to the state so far,” said Yadav. 

“During the Investment Summit it was claimed that 70 lakh jobs would be created but there is nothing on the ground,” Yadav alleged.

Yadav also reiterated his charge against Modi-led Central government of misusing government agencies to intimidate opponents, claiming that it was a new definition of democracy to spread fear by using ED, CBI and taxmen against opponents.

