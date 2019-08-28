Home Nation

19, including 4 Bangladeshis, plead guilty in 2014 Burdwan blast case

The chief judge wanted to pronounce the quantum of punishment shortly after the admission of guilt by the 19 accused, but their lawyers appealed the court seeking time for two days.

Published: 28th August 2019 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Total 19 accused out of 31, who were booked in connection with Burdwan blast case in 2014, pled guilty in the chief judge of city sessions court, Kolkata, on Wednesday. The chief judge, Siddhartha Kanjilal, said he would pronounce the quantum of punishment on August 30.

The 19 accused, including four Bangladeshi citizens, had told the court on August 12 that they wanted to admit their involvement in the blast and they submitted a written statement on Wednesday.

The chief judge wanted to pronounce the quantum of punishment shortly after the admission of guilt by the accused, but their lawyers appealed the court seeking time for two days.

The blast at East Burdwan's Khagragarh in West Bengal took place in October 2014 killed two people. Investigations by the NIA revealed the hands of Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) behind the explosion. 

Activities of the JMB, an outlawed terror outfit headquartered in Bangladesh, in West Bengal emerged first time after the blast. The NIA said in a statement, "The investigation by NIA revealed a conspiracy by JMB (Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) to radicalise, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India as well as to commit terrorist acts and wage war against the democratically established Governments of India and Bangladesh."

The accused were booked under severe IPC sections 2 which include waging war against the state and explosive act.

The trial for rest 11 accused will continue.

With inputs from PTI

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Burdwan blast case Burdwan blast case verdict Burdwan blast case conviction
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp