50,000 jobs for local youth: Centre's trump card to bring back normalcy in J&K

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre may soon announce 50,000 jobs for the youth of J&K. The decision was discussed on Tuesday in an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by the Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, to deliberate on the implementation of central schemes in J&K.

Sources said the government is working on generating employment on a large-scale in the region and the armed forces may be the first avenue for job creation.

A senior official said the security forces, both Army and paramilitary, will soon announce a recruitment drive.

Sources privy to the meeting said several development initiatives were discussed to expedite the return of normalcy in J&K that has seen severe restrictions for the last three weeks.

“A meeting was held with various departments to assess the implementation of central schemes in J&K and initiatives to be taken to expedite the return of normalcy,” an MHA official said.

This was Bhalla’s first formal meeting on J&K since region’s division into two Union Territories. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s feedback on the situation was discussed at the meeting, said the source.

Doval had shared feedback with the MHA after staying in the Valley for 11 days.