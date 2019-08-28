AAP to contest Assembly bypolls in Punjab

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Wednesday that it would contest the bypolls to four assembly seats in Punjab.

The core committee of the state unit of the party unanimously decided to fight the byelections.

State AAP chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said the core committee had also formed panels for the preparations and selection of candidates.

Phagwara and Jalalabad seats had fallen vacant after sitting MLAs Som Parkash and Sukhbir Badal were elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur, respectively.

The Dakha seat got vacant after former AAP legislator H S Phoolka's resignation was accepted by the Punjab assembly speaker.

The Mukerian seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA Rajnish Kumar Babbi on Tuesday.

Mann said the party would reach out to each village and city in the state for the enrolment of new members.

The slogan for the drive would be 'Aam Aadmi Army', Mann said.