Arrested JMB terrorist remanded to police custody

Ahmed, who was involved in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast, was arrested from Gaya in Bihar by the STF of the Kolkata Police on Monday.

Published: 28th August 2019 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA: The top operative of terror outfit Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in India, who was arrested from Bihar, used to be in touch with other leaders of the outfit using code language on messaging sites, sources in the Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF) said on Tuesday.

Ejaz Ahmad, a resident of Birbhum district of West Bengal who was remanded to 14 days' police custody, was responsible for collecting funds for the organisation.

"Apart from playing a vital role in recruiting young people belonging to a particular community, Ahmad was also responsible for collecting funds for the JMB. He used to contact the top leaders of the terror outfit in code language using messaging sites," they said here.

Efforts are on to decipher the codes to understand the nature of messages exchanged among them, he said adding that various documents seized from his possession were also under examination.

A low-intensity bomb had exploded on January 19 last year, hours after Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama had finished a sermon at the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya.

When produced before a city court on Tuesday, he was remanded to 14 days' police custody.

He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act, he added.

Ahmad has been roaming in different cities and towns in the country under fake names like Izaz Moulubi, Doctor and Jeetu, the sleuths said.

The Centre in May declared the Bangladesh-based JMB, which was blamed for the terror attack at a cafe in Dhaka in 2016 in which 22 people including 17 foreigners were killed, as a banned terrorist organisation.

