Bihar court awards life imprisonment to man for killing pregnant wife

By PTI

SIMDEGA: A Simdega court has sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his pregnant wife last year.

Principal District Judge, Kumar Kamal, awarded life imprisonment to Birsu Lohara on Tuesday after convicting him in the case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him, Public Prosecutor Mahendra Singh said.

In case the convict failed to deposit the money then he would have to undergo further imprisonment for six months, Singh said. Lohara had hit his 35-year-old wife with a stick and killed her following a fight at their home at Tutikel-Kumahartoli village.

The public prosecutor, who produced seven witnesses during the trial, said that Lohara also confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The court directed the District Legal Services Authority to take initiatives to help Lohara's four children.