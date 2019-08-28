BJP pushes poll button with Uttar Pradesh by-election in sight

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After the notification of by-election to Hamirpur and same is expected soon for rest 12 assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has started pushing the organisational machinery into poll gear with an eye also on ‘Mission 2022’.

BJP state chief Swantantra Dev Singh and other senior office-bearers of the party including organisational secretary Sunil Bansal are busy undertaking tours of districts hosting assembly seats facing by-polls. Series of meetings are on in different districts where party activists till booth level are being imparted the ‘victory mantra.’

Bansal started off the churning by meeting the leaders of Brij region on Wednesday. After the massive membership drive during which over 50 lakh new members were inducted into the party fold coupled with an overhauling of the Yogi Adityanath’s team of ministers, the party has now got into the exercise of booth management across all 13 by-poll bund seats. What is more, the senior office bearers of the party are looking for potential candidates.

BJP state chief Swantantra Dev Singh was on Ghosi assembly seat in Mau district on Wednesday. The Ghosi seat was vacated by Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed Bihar Governor. Prior to this, Singh was in Barabanki where Zaidpur seat is facing by-poll as the sitting MLA Upendra Singh Rawat has been elected to Lok Sabha in 2019.

Besides, Rampur, Gangoh in Saharanpur, Iglas in Aligarh, Tundla in Ferozabad, Govindnagar in Kanpur, Manikpur in Banda, Jalalpur in Ambedkarnagar, Cant in Lucknow, Balha in Bahraich and Pratapgarh, have to go to by-polls in coming months.

State ministers along with one office bearer of the organisation have been appointed in-charge for each of these seats. Moreover, the preparations are also on for organisational polls next month. As per highly placed party sources, around 40 per cent of district units would be reorganized soon. The party elections were due in 2018 but the exercise was postponed in the wake of 2019 general elections.

