Home Nation

BJP pushes poll button with Uttar Pradesh by-election in sight

Series of meetings are on in different districts where party activists till booth level are being imparted the ‘victory mantra.’

Published: 28th August 2019 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

polling, elections

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After the notification of by-election to Hamirpur and same is expected soon for rest 12 assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has started pushing the organisational machinery into poll gear with an eye also on ‘Mission 2022’.

BJP state chief Swantantra Dev Singh and other senior office-bearers of the party including organisational secretary Sunil Bansal are busy undertaking tours of districts hosting assembly seats facing by-polls. Series of meetings are on in different districts where party activists till booth level are being imparted the ‘victory mantra.’

Bansal started off the churning by meeting the leaders of Brij region on Wednesday. After the massive membership drive during which over 50 lakh new members were inducted into the party fold coupled with an overhauling of the Yogi Adityanath’s team of ministers, the party has now got into the exercise of booth management across all 13 by-poll bund seats. What is more, the senior office bearers of the party are looking for potential candidates.

BJP state chief Swantantra Dev Singh was on Ghosi assembly seat in Mau district on Wednesday. The Ghosi seat was vacated by Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed Bihar Governor. Prior to this, Singh was in Barabanki where Zaidpur seat is facing by-poll as the sitting MLA Upendra Singh Rawat has been elected to Lok Sabha in 2019.

Besides, Rampur, Gangoh in Saharanpur, Iglas in Aligarh, Tundla in Ferozabad, Govindnagar in Kanpur, Manikpur in Banda, Jalalpur in Ambedkarnagar, Cant in Lucknow, Balha in Bahraich and Pratapgarh, have to go to by-polls in coming months.

State ministers along with one office bearer of the organisation have been appointed in-charge for each of these seats. Moreover, the preparations are also on for organisational polls next month. As per highly placed party sources, around 40 per cent of district units would be reorganized soon. The party elections were due in 2018 but the exercise was postponed in the wake of 2019 general elections.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh by-elections Mission 2020 BJP
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp