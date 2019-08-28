Home Nation

BSP chief Mayawati bats for strong laws to curb mob lynching

The statement from the BSP supremo came just hours after a, a woman was also thrashed by a mob in Loni area on suspicion of her being the child-lifter.

Published: 28th August 2019 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday batted for strong laws to check mob lynchings and stringent actions against the accused.

Taking to Twitter, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "In Uttar Pradesh, mob lynching has taken a new form. Now innocent women are being targeted by the mob. There is a panic among people as women are being beaten up and killed over suspicion of being child-lifters. The state government must take strict actions against such wrongdoings."

The statement from the BSP supremo came just hours after a, a woman was also thrashed by a mob in Loni area on suspicion of her being the child-lifter.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the victim was doing shopping with her grandson when people attacked her.

ALSO READ: Mob lynching cases soar in Uttar Pradesh over rumours of child lifting

The mob attacked the woman after a fake video of her lifting a child went viral on social media platforms.

A similar incident of mob violence took place in Shamli also. A group of five women who had come to sell their products were beaten up by the locals on suspicion of being child-lifters.

"We belong to Gujarat and had come here for business purposes. But the locals started beating us. We are not child-lifters, " one of the five women had said while speaking to ANI. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bahujan Samajwadi Party Mayawati mob lynching Uttar Pradesh UP mob lynching cases UP child lifter rumours
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp