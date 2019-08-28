Home Nation

Congress chief meets Delhi leaders to discuss next president for party's city unit

The Delhi Congress president post has been lying vacant after the demise of Sheila Dikshit last month.

Published: 28th August 2019 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met AICC in-charge of Delhi P C Chacko and district presidents to discuss the selection of a new chief for the party's city unit.

The Delhi Congress president post has been lying vacant after the demise of Sheila Dikshit last month.

The selection of a new president for the Delhi Congress unit was discussed in the meeting, Chacko said and added that some local leader will be considered for the post.

"The Congress chief instructed me to take feedback of senior party leaders, including former Delhi unit presidents and MPs, to find the right person for the post," he told PTI.

Gandhi held separate meetings with Chacko and presidents of district Congress units.

"Besides me, district Congress presidents also met Sonia ji. Selection of a new president for the Delhi Congress was discussed in the meeting," Chacko said, adding that he would again meet Gandhi after taking feedback in the next few days.

Chacko rejected media reports suggesting names of Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shatrughan Sinha as probables for the post of Delhi Congress president.

"Such reports are mere conjectures. The next Delhi Congress president will be from Delhi," he said.

The Congress is endeavouring to select a suitable president to head the party in the national capital where assembly polls are slated early next year.

Earlier this month, Gandhi met Delhi Congress leaders, after taking over charge of interim president of the party.

Delhi Congress leaders said it will be a "difficult" exercise to find a replacement of Dikshit, who despite her age had led the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress managed to push AAP to third place on five of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies, besides getting more votes than the ruling party in Delhi, they said.

Dikshit, a three-time Delhi chief minister and senior Congress leader, passed away on July 20.

She was the Delhi Congress president.

"Several names are doing the rounds for the Delhi president's post. The three working presidents -- Rajesh Lilothia, Haroon Yusuf and Devender Yadav -- are there.

Also, seniors like former presidents of the Delhi Congress like JP Agarwal and Subhash Chopra could be made president," a Congress leader said.

However, sources close to Agarwal said he was "reluctant" to take the charge due to his age.

Names of Dikshit's son Sandip Dikshit and former minister in the Sheila Dikshit government Yoganand Shastri are also in the reckoning, party leaders said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonia Gandhi Congress president Congress party chief
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp