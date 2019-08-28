ECR rounds up 16 touts for e-ticket fraud across Bihar, Jharkhand and UP

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday arrested 16 touts across Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh under the jurisdiction of the East Central Railways (ECR).

This was the second biggest drive carried out in the last three months against touts who were involved in e-ticketing scam under DG RPF A Kumar and chief security commissioner in ECR Ravindra Verma. "A total of 2350 e-tickets booked via fake user IDs valued at Rs 44.83 lakh were seized from the touts," Ravindra Verma told the media, further adding that electronic devices, fake ID proofs, cellphones, laptops worth lakhs were also taken from their possession.

While seven of them were arrested from different locations under the Dhanbad (Jharkhand) division of ECR with 972 e-tickets worth Rs 23.93 lakh, four were nabbed from Samastipur division and rest from Mughalsarai (Uttar Pradesh) and Sonepur divisions.

One of the accused identified as Uday Kumar Sah arrested in Hajipur had booked tatkal e-tickets using 20 fake IDs creased on his mobile number alone. In Samastipur division, the RPF detected 30 fake IDs which were being used to tatkal e-tickets by touts.