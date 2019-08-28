Haryana Police arrest two most-wanted criminals

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Two criminals who were on the most-wanted list of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Police in as many as 21 cases of murder, attempt to murder and other offences were arrested by the Haryana police on Wednesday following a brief exchange of fire in Jhajjar.

The accused were identified as Sanam Dagar alias Sonu of Samaspur Khalsa and Ibrahim alias Cheeku of Bawana both in Delhi. Both were carrying a reward of Rs 1.75 lakh. Delhi and Madhya Pradesh Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 each on the arrest of Sanam Dagar and a bounty of Rs 25,000 was announced by UP Police.

Delhi Police has also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on the arrest of Ibrahim. Two country-made pistols, seven live-cartridges and a motorcycle were also recovered from their possession.

During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that about 21 cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, loot and ransom were registered against them in Delhi, UP, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. Both were arrested by a team of Crime Investigation Agency following secret information from near Jassaur Kheri village in Jhajjar district.

An official said that a trap was laid after getting secret information about the two going towards Aasouda. After some time, when the police team tried to stop the two who were on a motorcycle, the pillion-rider started firing on the police.

When the rider tried to escape, the bike slipped and fell down. The driver also fired on the police team, which in retaliation opened aerial fire and nabbed them.

A case has been registered against them in Aasouda Police Station. Further investigation is underway.