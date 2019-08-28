Home Nation

In addition to sexual assault charges, Ex-Union minister Chinmayanand also booked for abduction

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S. Chanappa said Chinmayanand was booked late Tuesday night under IPC Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Published: 28th August 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh chief minister yogi Adityanath with Swami Chinmayanand.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister yogi Adityanath with Swami Chinmayanand. (Photo| Facebook)

By IANS

SHAHJAHANPUR: The Uttar Pradesh police has lodged an FIR against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, officials said.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S. Chanappa said Chinmayanand was booked late Tuesday night under IPC Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) based on a complaint by man, who accused the former minister of state for Home of having sexually harassed his daughter.

According to the police, the girl, a law student at Swami Shukdevanand Postgraduate College in Shahjahanpur, had on August 23 posted a video clip on the social media alleging that Chinmayanand, the director of her college, was threatening to kill her and her family as she had evidence that could land him in trouble.

ALSO READ: FIR against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand over charges of harassment of law student

In the video, the girl had accused the BJP leader of "destroying the lives of several girls" and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for help. She went missing the following day.

"Our team is investigating and the girl's father has been provided security," the SP said on Wednesday. He said the video will be probed by senior officers, and action will be taken against those guilty.

Her father later filed a written complaint against Chinmayanand, accusing him of sexually harassing his daughter.

When contacted, Chinmayanand's lawyer Om Singh claimed that the leader was being blackmailed and had received a WhatsApp message demanding Rs 5 crore. He said an FIR was lodged over this on August 25.

The lawyer also dismissed the charges made by the woman and her father. "There is not an iota of truth in their claims," he said.

Elaborating on the sequence of events, he said: "On August 22, Swami Chinmayanand got a WhatsApp message on his phone from an unknown number. The message said that if you do not give Rs 5 crore by this evening, then I will make videos viral on news channels. And do not try to act smart, as I have nothing to lose, but your reputation will be lost. Hence, make arrangements to give Rs 5 crore."

Chinmayanand sent the screenshot to him, and he then took it to SP Shahjahanpur. "An FIR was also registered at in Shahjahanpur's Kotwali police station early on August 25," said the lawyer.

"It was registered around 2.25 a.m. on August 25 after the video of the girl went viral on August 24. Initially, I thought a big racket was involved. But after seeing the girl and the video, I felt that the WhatsApp threat and the video could be related, as a direct threat was made (to us)," he claimed.

Chinmayanand is a three-time Lok Sabha MP and was a minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. In 2011, he was accused of rape by an inmate of his ashram.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinmayanand Swami Chinmayanand UP sexual assault BJP leader sexual assault case
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp