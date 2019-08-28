Home Nation

ISRO successfully performs third lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft with lander Vikram and rover Pragyan was launched on-board a heavy rocket (GSLV Mark III) on July 22 from ISRO's rocket port at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 28th August 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 (Photo | ISRO website)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is now orbiting the moon in an elliptical orbit of 179 km X 1,142 km. 

This was achieved after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists conducted the third lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for the orbiter on Wednesday beginning at 9.04 am, using the orbiter’s onboard propulsion system. 

The duration of the manoeuvre was 1,190 seconds.

ISRO scientists said all functions of the Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission, besides the mission’s spacecraft parameters, were normal.

The space scientists said this is part of the orbit-lowering manoeuvres to ultimately achieve a 100 km X 100 km orbit of the right moon from its pole to pole before the Chandrayaan-2’s lander, named Vikram, separates from the orbiter on September 2. 

After that ISRO will undertake manoeuvres on the lander to position it for a perfect landing near the lunar south pole on September 7.

Second Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed on August 21 to lower the orbiter’s 118 km x 4412 km.

The next Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled on August 30 between 6 pm and 7 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrayaan-2 Chandrayaan-2 third lunar-bound orbit
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp