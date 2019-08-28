Home Nation

Jaipur diary: Gehlot favourite to remain Rajasthan DG for two years 

In Rajasthan, the monsoon has been raining happiness. CM Ashok Gehlot is among those who are happy with the bountiful showers though many in the BJP seem perturbed.

Published: 28th August 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Monsoon fills dams, thrills Gehlot

In Rajasthan, the monsoon has been raining happiness. CM Ashok Gehlot is among those who are happy with the bountiful showers though many in the BJP seem perturbed. Besides reducing his worries on water supply, Gehlot hopes that the monsoon bounty will help wipe out a criticism attached to his name for decades. As a string of droughts had hit Rajasthan during Gehlot’s first term as CM, the BJP had spread the propaganda that ‘A’ the first letter of Gehlot’s name is for ‘akaal’ or drought. Hence, bringing in Gehlot as CM has led to ‘akaal’. Now, Gehlot hopes the rains will wash off seal the lips of his critics. 

Gehlot favourite to remain DG for two years 

In compliance with a Supreme Court order on police reforms, the Rajasthan government has extended the tenure of current director general of police (DGP) Bhupendra Singh Yadav to ensure that he remains the DG for two years. He was appointed as DGP in July and was to retire on December 31. But the state government extended his appointment till June 30, 2021. An order in this regard was recently issued by the department of personnel. A 1986 batch IPS officer, Bhupendra Yadav is one of the senior-most IPS officers and was earlier posted as ATS and SOG DG. He has had long postings in Jodhpur, which is the home turf of CM Ashok Gehlot. Soft-spoken Bhupendra Singh has a clean image and is known to be one of Gehlot’s most trusted officers.

Student union elections in Rajasthan 

Over 10 lakh students of 10 major universities, including the University of Rajasthan, and over 200 colleges in the state voted for students union elections on Tuesday. The Rajasthan University is set for a close battle between two traditional rivals – the ABVP and the NSUI. For the post of the president of RUSU, the fight will mainly be between Amit Kumar Badbadwal of ABVP and Uttam Choudhary of NSUI, who was earlier the president of Law College Students Union. Counting of votes will take place from 11 am on Wednesday. The results will be declared in the evening. 

Gehlot’s ‘chai pe charcha’ creates a flutter

During the 2014 Lok Sabha campaign PM Narendra Modi had gathered quiet a following due to his ‘chai pe charcha’ campaign. Now, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is using the same tactic to connect with the common man. After flagging off the ‘Akshaya Urja’ race, Gehlot suddenly reached the Sahu Restaurant in Ramnivas Bagh at 7 am. Gehlot and other ministers had a conversation with people at the restaurant. One talking point was the presence of ministers who are close to deputy CM Sachin Pilot. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp