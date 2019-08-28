Man dies in UP police custody, family alleges torture

By PTI

SONBHADRA: A 25-year-old man, arrested for stealing mustard seeds, died in police custody after allegedly falling ill, an officer claimed on Wednesday.

Shivam was arrested by the Punnuganj Police on Monday and he fell ill on Tuesday evening, the police said, adding that the man was taken to the district hospital where he died.

The in-charge of Pannuganj Police Station, Ram Narain Ram, has been suspended after the custodial death, ASP O P Singh said.

Shivam's family alleged that he was "mercilessly beaten" in the police station leading to his death.

"He was fine when we had met him on Tuesday evening around 5 pm but around 7 pm we got the news through the gram pradhan that he has taken ill," Shivam's father Umapati Shukla said.

Shukla alleged that the police station in-charge "murdered his son" and demanded strict action against him.