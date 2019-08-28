Home Nation

'Need to monitor govt schemes for Denotified Tribes'

An evaluation of the work carried out for these communities would also give the welfare board more clarity on the way ahead, it transpired during the meeting. 

Published: 28th August 2019 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is a need to monitor the government schemes for denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities, according to members of the social welfare board for the communities.

This was at the first meeting held on Tuesday since the welfare board was constituted in March. The board is headed by senior RSS leader Dada Idate and has two other members. The announcement of the board came during the Budget presentation in February. 

The agenda in Tuesday’s meeting included formulating and implementing welfare and development programmes as would be required for the communities. The other area of concern was to thoroughly identify the areas where the communities are located.

“It was discussed that representations from different ministries would help the welfare board in the deliberations. In the next meetings, in addition to representation from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the board would also invite participation from Ministry of Human Resource Development, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in order to have an integrated approach,” said a person acquainted with the meeting.      

During the meeting, it was also deliberated that there was a need to assess and identify the gaps in the communities accessing existing programmes and the rights they were entitled to. An integrated approach was required where different ministries and implementing agencies should come together to ensure that the ongoing programmes meet the special requirements of DNTs, NTs and SNTs. 

An evaluation of the work carried out for these communities would also give the welfare board more clarity on the way ahead, it transpired during the meeting. 

According to the Idate Commission report, the population of the denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes (DNT/NT/SNT) would be around 15 crore. The Commission had observed being impoverished, most denotified and nomadic tribes are unaware of their rights and entitlements, the Commission had observed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
denotified tribes
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp