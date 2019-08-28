Home Nation

Noida teen violinist performs at classical music concert in Budapest

The Indo-European youth orchestra brought together 15 Indian musicians from India, the US and the UK for the concert, which was held at the Danube Palace at Budapest, Hungary from August 13 to 18.

Published: 28th August 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

 Parth Sarthi, 16, a teen violinist from Noida who represented India at Budapest's 'Voyage to Europe' music concert.

 Parth Sarthi, 16, a teen violinist from Noida who represented India at Budapest's 'Voyage to Europe' music concert.

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: Parth Sarthi, 16, has done the country proud by being part of ‘Voyage to Europe’, a western classical music concert performed in Hungary earlier this month.

This is perhaps for the first time any India-based orchestra has performed in Hungary and in Europe.

The Indo-European youth orchestra brought together 15 young Indian musicians from India, the US and the UK for the concert, which was held at the Danube Palace at Budapest, Hungary from August 13 to 18.

The concert was performed under the baton of internationally renowned Indian composer Michael Makhal.
Out of the 15 members, 12 young talents were selected from Noida, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore for the concert while two Indian American members were from Tallahassee Florida and one was an Indian Portuguese member from the UK. 

The musicians were in the age group of 13 to 36. The Indo-European Youth Orchestra also had six professional Hungarian musicians.
Parth learnt to play the violin when he was just 7 years of age. “I fell in love with the violin after hearing a piece by David Garrett, famous violinist who blurred the lines between Mozart and Metallica. I would repeatedly listen to his piece ‘he’s a pirate’ from the movie, Pirates of the Caribbean on YouTube. That is when I decided I wanted to be a violinist. At 8 years, I enrolled myself in Delhi School of Music,” the son of an IAS officer and a scientist mother told The Morning Standard.  

“Since I am a left-hander, initially it was very difficult as one has to play the violin with the right hand. But with practice, I have managed to overcome this. As I grew up, I took inspiration from Russian composer Tchaikovsky.”   

Parth made his concert debut with the ‘Voyage to Europe’ concert. Even as he pursues his academics from a leading school in Delhi, the teenager aspires to receive a music degree from the famous Trinity School, London.

A great believer in worthwhile causes and giving back to society, Parth has won accolades for his work for reuniting missing children through Aadhaar camps.

He has been instrumental in reuniting at least a dozen missing kids with their parents. Founder of an NGO called Raasta Foundation with theme ‘Maths and Music”, he teaches vulnerable children mathematics and also organizes music classes so that they get positive diversion and stay away from negative influences such as drugs and smoking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Noida Budapest Voyage to Europe Parth Sarthi Hungary
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp