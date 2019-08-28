Noida teen violinist performs at classical music concert in Budapest

Vandana Keelor By

NOIDA: Parth Sarthi, 16, has done the country proud by being part of ‘Voyage to Europe’, a western classical music concert performed in Hungary earlier this month.

This is perhaps for the first time any India-based orchestra has performed in Hungary and in Europe.

The Indo-European youth orchestra brought together 15 young Indian musicians from India, the US and the UK for the concert, which was held at the Danube Palace at Budapest, Hungary from August 13 to 18.

The concert was performed under the baton of internationally renowned Indian composer Michael Makhal.

Out of the 15 members, 12 young talents were selected from Noida, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore for the concert while two Indian American members were from Tallahassee Florida and one was an Indian Portuguese member from the UK.

The musicians were in the age group of 13 to 36. The Indo-European Youth Orchestra also had six professional Hungarian musicians.

Parth learnt to play the violin when he was just 7 years of age. “I fell in love with the violin after hearing a piece by David Garrett, famous violinist who blurred the lines between Mozart and Metallica. I would repeatedly listen to his piece ‘he’s a pirate’ from the movie, Pirates of the Caribbean on YouTube. That is when I decided I wanted to be a violinist. At 8 years, I enrolled myself in Delhi School of Music,” the son of an IAS officer and a scientist mother told The Morning Standard.

“Since I am a left-hander, initially it was very difficult as one has to play the violin with the right hand. But with practice, I have managed to overcome this. As I grew up, I took inspiration from Russian composer Tchaikovsky.”

Parth made his concert debut with the ‘Voyage to Europe’ concert. Even as he pursues his academics from a leading school in Delhi, the teenager aspires to receive a music degree from the famous Trinity School, London.

A great believer in worthwhile causes and giving back to society, Parth has won accolades for his work for reuniting missing children through Aadhaar camps.

He has been instrumental in reuniting at least a dozen missing kids with their parents. Founder of an NGO called Raasta Foundation with theme ‘Maths and Music”, he teaches vulnerable children mathematics and also organizes music classes so that they get positive diversion and stay away from negative influences such as drugs and smoking.