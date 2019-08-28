SC receives communication on Justice Akil Kureshi's elevation; to be placed before Collegium

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it had received a communication from the Ministry of Law and Justice on the Collegium's recommendation, elevating Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the communication of the ministry would be placed before the Collegium to take a call on it.

The bench, also comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer, deferred the hearing on a plea moved by the Gujarat High Court Bar Association, which has sought a direction to the Centre to notify the elevation of Justice Kureshi.