SJM objects to Union Minister’s meeting with Walmart executives, flags loss of jobs 

Kumar Vikram

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has raised objections on a meeting of Walmart senior executives with Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, saying the minister should find out the loss of employment and livelihood caused by the company world over.

Ashwani Mahajan, national co-convener, SJM, said Walmart “is here to exploit small traders and farmers in the country”.

“You must try to find out the loss of employment and livelihood caused by this company world over. This company is doing no good anywhere. The biggest seller of Chinese items, causing havocs for small traders and worst employer in the world,” Mahajan tweeted.

He was reacting on a tweet by a Walmart executive which talked about how Walmart and Flipkart were helping small farmers in the country.

The tweet also claimed that Walmart was creating value in India through engagement with small farmers, artisans, SHGs, MSMEs and creating lakhs of jobs in the ecosystem.

A photograph showing the minister along with the Walmart executives was also attached with the tweet.

Tomar’s twitter handle liked the tweet by the Walmart executive. Mahajan also objected to the minister liking the tweet.