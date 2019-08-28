Teen held for raping minor in Haryana's Rewari

Home Nation

Published: 28th August 2019 09:49 AM

REWARI: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager when she was playing outside her home in Dharuhera area here, police said on Tuesday.

Locals assisted in the arrest of the accused 15-year-old boy within two hours of the crime, police said.

On Monday, the girl was playing outside her home in a society when the boy, a resident of the same society, lured the girl away to an empty room and allegedly raped the minor.

A guard heard the girl's cry and rushed to the spot where she was found lying in a pool of blood. On seeing the guard, the boy fled the spot but was identified by him.

The guard informed the girl's family members and a medical test was conducted on her, Rewari SP Nazneen Bhasin said.

A complaint was filed by the family and the boy was taken into custody.

The police is further investigating the case.

