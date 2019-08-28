Home Nation

When India's first woman DGP Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya sought forgiveness

Kanchan had talked about her life and career and also enquired about other officers who had once worked with her but were no longer in touch.

Published: 28th August 2019 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

India's first woman DGP Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya

India's first woman DGP Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya

By IANS

DEHRADUN: Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, who created history as India's first woman Director General of Police (DGP), died earlier this week after a brief illness. Her memories, however, still live with people.

Bhattacharya spoke to this IANS correspondent a few months ago from her farmhouse in Dehradun. In a candid telephone conversation, she talked about her life and career and also enquired about other officers who had once worked with her but were no longer in touch.

Asked if she has made any mistakeS during her policing career, she said: "I always took responsibility for the mistakes made by my subordinates."

"I remember I was the DGP of Uttrakhand. Some policemen shot dead a woman in Rishikesh and tried to prove that she was a terrorist. The murdered woman was from Roorkee. I dug out the truth and then sent all the culprits to jail after having got a case registered against them.

"Then I went to the house of that woman. I begged pardon from her family members with folded hands on behalf of entire Uttarakhand Police," she said.

Talking about herself, she said: "I fell from my bicycle just a few days ago and hurt my leg. I am bed-ridden now, getting bored with too much of rest. I walk a little bit inside my house. I step out only when I need to see a doctor. My daughters are abroad and husband is in Mumbai looking after his business."

"I am retired from the police department, have no work now. Who wants to talk to an old woman? I liked that you called. I have no responsibility now. I spend time reading books, listening to music and sometimes I watch TV," she said.

ALSO READ: India's first woman DGP Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya passes away

She started laughing while speaking, but stopped midway and said: "What is going on in crime journalism these days, I have no clue. No journalist calls me now. I remember the day when I took charge as Uttarakhand DGP. A lot of mediapersons were there. I was standing amidst a sea of reporters. They were throwing questions at me like anything and I was answering all of them. Now, times have changed."

She wanted to know about former Delhi Police Commissioner Ajay Raj Sharma. She also wanted to know about Surendra Singh Laur, an Uttar Pradesh Police officer who had worked under her and retired recently.

"I could not find another honest subordinate like him (Laur) during my entire career. He used to say, send me anywhere you like. Send me to a place where nobody likes to go, I will go." Bhattacharya said.

"The police department is losing credibility these days. The murder of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari by police constable Prashant Chaudhary in Lucknow is a glaring example. It's not that in our times, police did not make mistakes. Important thing is how it was made. I never gave liberty to my subordinates to take law in their own hands. But this does not seem the case today."

She also raised questions about the government's police recruitment policy and asked how a "goon" like Prashant Chaudhary got selected as a policeman. It appears there is currently widespread corruption and nepotism in the police, she said.

Bhattacharya passed away on August 26 at her home in Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp