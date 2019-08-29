Home Nation

Actress turned politician Urmila Matondkar worried for her in-laws in Kashmir

'Don’t know whether they have enough stock of their regular medicines and we don’t have any means to know that,' Matondkar said while narrating the situation she is facing due to abrogation of 370.

Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Actress turned Congress leader Urmila Matondkar is worried for her in-laws Kashmir.

“Both my in-laws are in Kashmir. They both are diabetic and suffer from high blood pressure. Today is the 22nd day that I or my husband have not been able to speak to them.

We just don’t know whether they have enough stock of their regular medicines and we don’t have any means to know that,” Matondkar said while narrating the situation she is facing due to abrogation of article 370.

Matondkar, who addressed a press conference at Nanded on Thursday along with former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, gave a mixed reaction when questions were posed about the abrogation of article 370.

“The act might prove to be a good thing if it brings development to Kashmir and makes any difference in the lives of the people from the valley. But, the way in which the decision to do away with the article 370 was made and implemented was indeed wrong,” Matondkar said while replying to the queries.

“Undoing article 370 had just remained a formality and now it is actually late to react to the development,” she added.

Matondkar is married to Kashmir based businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir since 2016. Oriented in socialist political though right since childhood, she joined Congress earlier this year and contested Lok Sabha election from Mumbai (North) constituency unsuccessfully.

