Arrest warrant against former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde's MLA daughter Praniti

By IANS

SOLAPUR: A court in this Maharashtra district has issued a bailable arrest warrant against Congress MLA Praniti Shinde - daughter of former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde - and other party activists in a case pertaining to creating obstructions in government work.

Confirming the development, Praniti Shinde told IANS that the date for court appearance is September 3, but declined to elaborate.

"It pertains to an agitation we had carried out in early January 2018... This is the way they are hounding us now," she added.

In January last year, the Congress had launched a vociferous protest for certain demands and attempted to surround Solapur 'Guardian Minister' Vijaykumar Deshmukh's vehicle, but were prevented by the police.

Desmukh had come here to attend a meeting of the district planning committee at the Collectorate.

In the fracas that ensued with the Congress activists, a policeman fell down and was injured.

Thereafter, the police had registered cases against Shinde and several other Congress activists who took part in the agitation, and later filed a charge sheet against them.

Despite summons issued in the past, she failed to attend the court, following which the bailable arrest warrants were issued against her and a party worker named Chetan Narote.