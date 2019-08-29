Home Nation

BJP's membership strength set to increase by 7 crore, totalling 18 crore: Working President JP Nadda

The latest membership drive had started on July 6, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah launching it from Varanasi and Telangana.

Published: 29th August 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

BJP working president JP Nadda

BJP working president JP Nadda (Photo | BJP Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP's membership is set to increase by seven crore, taking the total number of members to 18 crore, the working president of the party, JP Nadda, said here on Thursday.

Sharing the details of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "successful" membership drive, he said the process of collecting the data of the seven crore new members was still on and once it was completed, the party's total membership strength would be 18 crore.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Nadda said an overwhelming support for the BJP was visible during its membership drive as the target was to recruit 2.2 crore members.

The party got a fabulous response to its membership drive in TMC-ruled West Bengal and in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The BJP, during its membership drive in 2015, had inducted 11 crore members.

The latest membership drive had started on July 6, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah launching it from Varanasi and Telangana respectively on party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee's birth anniversary.

The membership drive had concluded on August 20.

The party will launch its organisation polls in September.

The elections of national council members will take place in December, followed by the election of the party's national president.

