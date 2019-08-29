Home Nation

Children made to clean toilets in Madhya Pradesh school

A video of school children cleaning toilets with broom in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media.

Students of a primary government school in Khandwa were seen cleaning toilet of their school in a viral video.

Students of a primary government school in Khandwa were seen cleaning toilet of their school in a viral video.

By IANS

In the video, students of a primary school in the Sinhara village claimed their headmistress had asked them to clean toilets in return of increasing marks in the examination.

According to sources, since last one year it's the students' responsibility to keep school toilets clean.

However, headmistress Gulab Soni said, "A sweeper cleans the toilets twice a month. May be children were cleaning the mud from floor tiles with water".

Education Officer J.L. Raghuvanshi told IANS the project coordinator was looking into it.

A day before, school children cleaning the mid-day meal utensils with dirty water in the Sagar district had hit the headline.

