Home Nation

Court sends controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh to two days' police custody

Controversial Independent MLA Anant Singh had surrendered before a Delhi court last week after dodging the Bihar Police for several days.

Published: 29th August 2019 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Controversial Independent MLA Anant Singh

Controversial Independent MLA Anant Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Controversial Independent MLA Anant Singh, who was booked under the UAPA following the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, hand grenades and ammunition from his ancestral house, was remanded to two days' police custody by a court here on Thursday.

The order was passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Kumar Madhavendra of the Barh sub-divisional court here on an application moved by police seeking the Mokama MLA's custody for interrogation.

Singh had surrendered before a Delhi court last week after dodging the Bihar Police for several days.

ALSO READ: Controversial MLA Anant Singh sent to 14-day judicial custody

He was brought here on Sunday on transit remand and lodged at the Beur Central Jail on the outskirts of the city.

A case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was lodged against the third-term MLA after arms, explosives and ammunition were recovered from his ancestral house during a police raid on August 16.

The MLA has claimed that his house had been unoccupied for some time and that the rifle and other things were kept there at the behest of leaders of the ruling Janata Dal (United) who were indulging in political vendetta.

ALSO READ: Ex-IPS officer who first reported against Anant Singh's arms cache fears threat to life

Singh, nicknamed "Chhote Sarkar", has a long criminal record and was recently summoned to the police headquarters here for giving a voice sample in connection with an attack on a Mokama-based contractor.

The MLA is known to have shared a close relationship with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier but the two apparently fell out ahead of the 2015 state assembly elections.

Singh then left the JD(U).

He contested as an independent and retained his seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anant Singh Bihar
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp