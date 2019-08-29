Home Nation

Floods turn Himachal apple business 'sour'

Floods in many states have drastically reduced the demand of apples, creating a glut-like situation and turning the apple business 'sour'.

Published: 29th August 2019 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Apples

People buying apples from roadside vendors (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

SHIMLA: Due to rain fury and floods, record harvest of apples this season after two consecutive lean years of its production have not brought cheers on the faces of the growers in Himachal Pradesh.

Farmers and trade insiders say this season the overall production, which has been erratic in the past, is good but floods in many states have drastically reduced its demand that further created a glut-like situation, turning the apple business 'sour'.

"As harvesting began in July, growers started piling up their crop in the markets to earn higher rates. Within a few weeks, the price started tumbling owing to a glut-like situation," trader Abhishek Nanta at the Dhalli wholesale fruit marker, near here, told IANS.

Later, floods in most of the prominent states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra have reduced its demand drastically.

Superior grades like Royal Delicious, Red Chief, Super Chief, Oregon Spur and Scarlet Spur also started arriving by mid-August but the price failed to pick up owing to glut-like condition in most of the markets outside the state, mainly Chandigarh and Delhi.

Sher Singh Chauhan, a farmer based in Nankhari in Shimla district, said apple production this season was optimum after eight to 10 years, but the demand was poor.

"The floods in Maharashtra and Gujarat that are the prominent trading hubs of Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Pradesh and Karnataka have impacted our earnings. This year the quality of the fruit was good but the prices was bad," he said.

Chauhan said the bumper production has made his business not profitable.

This season was doubly whammy for the fruit growers.

"Earlier, the bumper production of cherries had dropped the prices. Now the low price of apple is hitting the growers," Chauhan said, adding only the plum was remunerative crop this time.

According to him, a 20 kg box of Royal Delicious is fetching between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,800 in Dhalli, while it was around Rs 2,800 last year.

Likewise, Spur varieties are getting up to Rs 2,000 a box, almost Rs 1,000 less compared to last year.

State Horticulture Director M.L. Dhiman told IANS that about 3.7 crore boxes of apples are being estimated in the state this year.

He said 60 per cent of the crop has been harvested till date.

Himachal Pradesh is one of India's major apple-producing regions, with more than 90 per cent of the produce going to the domestic market.

Last year, the state produced 2.18 crore apple boxes, the second consecutive year of the less-than-normal yield of 2.5 crore boxes. In 2017-18, the apple production was 2.23 crore boxes.

The delicious variety of apples from Kinnaur district, known for their natural sweetness, colour and succulence, will hit the markets in mid-October.

Agro commodities trading house Adani Agrifresh has targeted to procure 23,000 tonnes of apples this season.

Besides Adani, other prominent private trading houses like CONCOR, Reliance Fresh, Mother Dairy, Big Basket and Dev Bhoomi are also procuring apples.

Surveys of the Horticulture Department show the productivity of apple ranges from six to 11.5 tonnes per hectare in the state, in comparison to 35 to 40 tonnes per hectare in more advanced countries.

The area under apple cultivation in Himachal Pradesh has increased from 3,025 hectares in 1960-61 to 112,500 hectares in 2017-18, which constitutes more than 50 per cent of the total area under fruit cultivation.

To rejuvenate the apple plantation, which largely dates back to British era, and the long-term development of the horticulture sector, USD 171.50 million (Rs 1,134 crore) World Bank-funded project is being implemented in the state through the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Development Society.

Till date, the expenditure of Rs 91.60 crore has been incurred on various activities. About 13.48 lakh planting material has been imported, Horticulture Minister Mohinder Thakur informed the Assembly in a written reply on August 23.

The duration of the project is seven years and will last till 2022-23.

Besides apples, other fruits like pear, peach, cherry, apricot, kiwi, strawberry, olive, almond and plum are the major commercial crops of the state.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh Himachal floods Himachal rains Himachal apples
India Matters
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Idli along with care from this 80-year-old for just 1 rupee
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
'Don't worry about old-fashioned look': Shah urges women to shun plastic bags
For representational purposes (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Polio affects four members of Uttar Pradesh family 
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)
West Bengal government brings Bill against lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp