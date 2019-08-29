Home Nation

Four HC Chief Justices named for elevation to Supreme Court

Justice Murari, born on July 9, 1958, did his law degree from the Allahabad University, and was enrolled as an advocate on December 23, 1981.

Published: 29th August 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended that the Centre elevate four Chief Justices of different high courts to the apex court, sources said on Thursday.

The Collegium has recommended Himachal Pradesh Chief Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Punjab and Haryana Chief Justice Krishna Murari, Rajasthan Chief Justice S.A. Ravindra Bhat and Kerala Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy be appointed judges of the Supreme Court.

Justice Ramasubramanian, born on June 30, 1958, did his bachelors in science from Vivekananda College in Chennai and law from the Madras Law College, before enrolling as a member of the bar on February 16, 1983.

After practicing for almost 23 years in the Madras High Court, he was appointed as Additional Judge of the Madras High Court on July 31, 2006 and as a permanent Judge on November 9, 2009.

He was transferred on his own request to the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with effect from April 27, 2016. After the bifurcation and the creation of a separate High Court for Andhra Pradesh, he was retained as a Judge of the High Court of Telangana at Hyderabad with effect from January 1, 2019.

He was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court on June 22, 2019.

Justice Murari, born on July 9, 1958, did his law degree from the Allahabad University, and was enrolled as an advocate on December 23, 1981.

Practicing in the Allahabad High Court for over 22 years in civil, constitutional, company, service and revenue matters and specialising in civil revenue and service cases, he was Standing Counsel of Uttar Pradesh State Yarn Co Ltd, Kanpur, Northern Railway Primary Co-operative Bank Ltd, UP State Textile Corporation Ltd, Kanpur, UP Co-operative Spinning Mills Federation Ltd, Kanpur and Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.

Appointed as an Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court on January 7, 2004 and appointed a permanent Judge on August 18, 2005, he took over as Chief Justice of Punjab at Haryana High Court on June 2, 2018.

Justice Bhat, born in 1958, graduated in law from Campus Law Centre of the Delhi University and enrolled with the Delhi Bar Council the same year.

After practicing before the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, he was appointed an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court in 2004 and a permanent Judge in 2006.

He was appointed Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court on May 5 2019.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy was sworn-in as the 35th Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on August 8, 2018 after being its Acting Chief Justice since May 30, 2018, on his transfer from the Gauhati High Court.

Born on February 1, 1960, he did his LL.B from Campus Law Centre of the Delhi University in 1982. He practiced in the Gauhati High Court and was designated as a senior advocate on December 21 2004.

Sworn-in as an Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court on October 12, 2006, he was made a permanent Judge with effect from July 15, 2008.

As the executive head of the Assam State Legal Services Authority, Justice Roy had implemented the "Reach Out & Respond" programme to facilitate access to justice for the marginalised sections of the state. He was also in-charge of the Assam chapter of the Indian Law Institute.

Spear-heading the training programmes for the Judicial Officers under the Gauhati High Court, he was nominated a member of the National Judicial Academic Council, headed by the Chief Justice of India.

While he headed the Mediation Monitoring Committee, the film "Shako" (Bridge) was produced and is used as a training tool in mediation programmes. The Arunachal Pradesh Legal Services Authority, led by Justice Roy, produced 'Apne Ajnabi', a short film on racial discrimination which highlights how legal help can be provided to the victims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp