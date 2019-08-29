Home Nation

Good governance, zero corruption essential for economic growth: Prakash Javadekar 

Speaking at the 60th SKOCH Summit here, he exuded confidence that India will become a five trillion dollar economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next five years.

Published: 29th August 2019 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Good governance and zero corruption are needed for sustainable economic development in the country, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 60th SKOCH Summit here, he exuded confidence that India will become a five trillion dollar economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next five years.

"Good governance and zero corruption are essential for economic growth. Good governance is the basis of good economy. Zero corruption and low inflation are two important keys for any kind of sustainable economic development.

Real growth can be seen now with low inflation of three-four per cent.

"India will become a five trillion dollar economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Policy paralysis never allows sustainable growth. Decisive leadership, on the other hand, gives real support and momentum to the economy. This leadership is being provided by Narendra Modi, which the world can also see," Javadekar, minister for environment and information and broadcasting, he said.

Giving out an example of good governance by the Modi government, Javadekar referred to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) initiative saying it was a real example of "cooperative federalism".

"A big revolutionary move of GST was taken to bring transparency and make tax compliance better. GST Council was made which is a real example of cooperative federalism. Under the leadership of Arun Jaitley, the council, which had finance ministers of various states, had no dispute over policy decisions," he said.

The minister also emphasised on infrastructure and agricultural development for economic growth.

"The stronger the infrastructure, the faster will be the economic growth. Every year Rs 20 lakh crore have been kept aside for infrastructure development," he said.

Highlighting the government's contribution to boost agriculture sector, the minister said, "We are helping out farmers by depositing Rs 6,000 every year in the account of over 14 crore farmers across the country.

This is a big move.

This means farmers will have money to repair degraded land, get good seeds and use better technology.

"We need to increase agriculture productivity. 40 per cent people's livelihood is dependent on agriculture. To increase agriculture credit and trigger growth, government has initiated various schemes," he said.

SKOCH is a think-tank on socio-economic issues.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
economic growth Indian economy corruption Prakash Javadekar
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp