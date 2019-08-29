Home Nation

Gujarat police beef up security at Kandla, Mundra ports after inputs of 'terrorist infiltration'

The move comes days after the Indian Navy also warned of possible terror attack from the sea side.

Published: 29th August 2019 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Adani Ports, Mundra Port

Mundra Port in Gujarat. (Photo | adaniports.com)

By PTI

BHUJ: Security has been beefed up at major ports in Gujarat and other key installations in the coastal region following intelligence inputs of possible infiltration by terrorists from Pakistan through the sea route, police said on Thursday.

Patrolling at Kandla and Mundra ports in Gujarat was intensified following inputs that Pakistan-based terrorists may make "an infiltration attempt through Kutch area, possibly through the sea route to create a communal disturbance or launch terrorist attacks in Gujarat", a security advisory issued by the port authorities said.

"Pakistan trained commandos may have entered Gulf of Kutch/Kutch through Harami Nala Creek Area.

They are believed to be trained with underwater attacks," it said, directing ports and ships to take utmost security measures and maintain anti-terror watch.

It sought preventative measures, including additional deployment of security personnel, combat patrolling in the coastal region and intercepting "any suspicious vessel/crafts/boats approaching towards sea coast." Gujarat is home to India's busiest ports through which the country imports bulk of its oil needs as well as conducts other trade.

The security advisory asked authorities to ensure "zero tolerance for unidentified suspicious activities" as well as restrict the entry of unauthorised personnel and called for thorough checking of all vehicles entering or leaving the port premises.

The move comes days after the Indian Navy also warned of a possible terror attack from the seaside.

Mundra port houses a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal as well as a bulk and container cargo handling facility operated by the Adani Group.

Adani's Mundra facility is the largest in the country. The state-run Kandla port houses a large bulk cargo handling facility.

Both the ports are located in the Gulf of Kutch in the Arabian Sea, in the close vicinity of Pakistan.

Other ports in the region include Jamnagar, Hazira, and Dahej.

The region houses the world's largest oil refinery complex at Jamnagar, run by Reliance Industries, and a similar facility operated by Russian giant Rosneft at Vadinar.

Besides oil import and export facilities of the two refineries, the Gujarat coast also has two LNG import terminals at Dahej and Hazira.

"We receive inputs about possible terrorist infiltrations from time to time and we have enhanced the security at all vital installations in Kutch district, including the Kandla port," Inspector General of Police (border range) D B Vaghela said.

"In fact, security was stepped up even before August 15 (Independence Day). There is no specific input that terrorists have entered Gujarat, but a general input that they can enter using the sea route," he said.

The Mundra port in Kutch district is among the prominent installations where security has been heightened, another police official said.

Following intelligence inputs and instructions from the Gujarat Director General of Police, security has been enhanced at all vital installations in Kutch, Anjar's Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Vaghela told reporters.

"We have received inputs that terrorists can enter through the sea route," he said, adding that the police and other security agencies have increased patrolling and the marine police force has also been pressed into service.

The navy last week said it was on high alert and prepared to defeat and deter any sea-borne threat with full force.

Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff Murlidhar Pawar had said coastal security measures have been stepped up and forces were keeping a tight vigil to thwart any misadventure by anyone.

This preventive measure comes amidst the ongoing tensions with Pakistan following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by the central government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat police Kandla port Pakistan commando
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp