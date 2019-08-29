Harassed by Uttar Pradesh cop, elderly man commits suicide

By IANS

BAREILLY: Just two days after a couple attempted self-immolation in Mathura to protest against police apathy, a 62-year-old man consumed poison at the SSP office in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after he was allegedly harassed by a policeman.

Hari Prasad Meena consumed poison on Wednesday and died later during treatment.

According to reports, the deceased appeared at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on Wednesday morning with a hand-written complaint against retired Sub Inspector Ashok Kumar and his brother Rajeev Saxena, for allegedly torturing him and grabbing his house.

In his complaint, Meena alleged he had returned Rs 4 lakh against Rs 1.50 lakh he had borrowed from the Sub Inspector, but the "influential" policeman had nevertheless grabbed his house and even continued to demand more money.

He appeared in front of SSP Sansaar Singh and narrated his woes.

Singh immediately summoned the Station House Officer of Subhash Nagar police station, Harish Chandra Joshi, and sent him with a team to take action.

However, at the police station, when Meena's condition deteriorated, he confessed that he had already consumed poison before reaching the SSP's office.

He was immediately rushed to Mission Hospital in the city, where he died during treatment later in the evening.

An FIR has been registered, based on the complaint of his elder son, Sanjay Meena.

"Ashok Kumar and his brother were troubling our family, even though we had paid nearly three times the amount my father had borrowed.

"Two days ago, we were insulted and thrashed, after which my father slipped into depression," Sanjay Meena said.

SP (city) Abhinandan Singh said: "We have registered an FIR against Ashok and his brother under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 10 of Moneylenders Act immediately after receiving the complaint.

Unfortunately, the complainant died despite our efforts. We'll now include Section 306 (abetment of suicide) in the FIR. The accused will be arrested soon."