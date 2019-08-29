Home Nation

Internet services in Kashmir unlikely soon as Pakistan launched campaign against India: Officials

The J&K administration is gradually lifting restrictions on the movement of people, landline phones, mobile network to ease life, which were suspended since the abrogation of Article 370.

Published: 29th August 2019 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir

Kashmiri men walk past closed shops in central Srinagar, Tuesday, August 27, 2019. | AP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir are unlikely to be restored anytime soon as Pakistan has launched a campaign against India and is also trying to instigate Naga insurgents with provocative videos against the government, officials said on Thursday.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is gradually lifting restrictions on the movement of people, landline phones, mobile phones network to ease life, which have been hampered since the abrogation of the special status given to the state under Article 370.

ALSO READ: Internet more useful to terrorists and Pakistan for mobilisation, indoctrination: JK Governor

"As the situation is improving, the restrictions are being removed.

However, Internet connection will not be restored soon as Pakistan continues to spread venom against India through the Internet.

They are trying to instigate people against the government and such videos, which originated in Pakistan, have even reached Nagaland," a security official said.

Instant messaging app WhatsApp was widely used in Jammu and Kashmir in the past to feed misinformation against the government.

ALSO READ: Pakistan says Kashmir issue its top foreign policy agenda

"Once the Internet is restored, Pakistan will try its best to instigate people in Jammu and Kashmir like what they are now doing with insurgents in Nagaland," the official said.

As per information received by the authorities, several provocative messages are doing the rounds in Nagaland.

Another official said Pakistan's agenda to create trouble in India through social media has been detected and it was found that Pakistani officers were shooting videos in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) showing security forces wearing uniforms of Indian security forces committing atrocities against people.

"Such videos are being circulated in various places," the official said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday restored mobile phone services in five "sensitive" districts of Jammu region, an official said.

The services were restored in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan Article 370
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp