Meghalaya's ruling MDA sets up committee to decide candidate for Speaker's post 

By PTI

SHILLONG: The ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance have constituted a committee to decide the MDA consensus candidate for the post of state Assembly Speaker following the demise of Donkupur Roy.

The MDA constituents - National People's Party (NPP), United Democratic Party (UDP), Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), Hills State Peoples Democratic Party (HSDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - met here on Tuesday night to decide the consensus candidate to be put up by the alliance.

"We have decided to constitute a committee to look into the candidate for the post of Speaker," Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told media persons on Tuesday night.

The committee will be headed by National People's Party (NPP) leader and deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong in which the other members include cabinet ministers AL Hek (BJP), Banteidor Lyngdoh (People's Democratic Front) and Metbah Lyngdoh (UDP).

The chief minister said the committee will come up with a consensus candidate name by September 4 ahead of the Assembly session which will commence from September 6 to 13 next month.

The post of speaker was held by Donkupar Roy, the president of the United Democratic Party, till his demise on July 28 last.

While the UDP continue to stake claim to the post held by its former president, the United Progressive Forum, having seven MLAs, is also staking claim to the post.

The UPF include 4 MLA of the PDF, 2 Independent MLAs, and an MLA of the NCP.