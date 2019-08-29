Home Nation

Mobile phone services restored in five districts of Jammu

The services were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region following Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

Published: 29th August 2019 10:21 AM

Security personnel stand guard at a check point during restrictions after Centre abrogated Article 370 and divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in Srinagar Sunday August 18 2019.

Security personnel stand guard at a check point during restrictions after Centre abrogated Article 370 and divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in Srinagar Sunday August 18 2019. | (File | PTI)

By ANI

JAMMU: Following days of restrictions, mobile phone services have been resumed in five districts of Jammu region.

Starting Wednesday night, the services were restored in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Defending restrictions on the use of mobile phones and internet, MalikJammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had said that the curb has been imposed as these facilities were abused as "a weapon" against the country and mostly exploited by terrorists to mobilise the people.

"There is much hullabaloo over the absence of telephone facilities. I want to say that people should wait for 10 more days. For us every life is important. Please try to understand the reasons behind these restrictions. Who uses phone and internet? It is of little use for us but is mostly exploited by terrorists and Pakistanis," Malik said. 

Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Jammu call restrictions lifted Article 370 abrogation Article 370 scrapped
