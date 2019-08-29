On National Sports Day, PM Modi to launch 'Fit India Movement' 

By UNI

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Fit India Movement' on August 29 on the occasion of National Sports Day from Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi.

Giving this information at Chandigarh, an official spokesman said that the programme would be telecasted nationwide through Doordarshan.

During the programme, the Prime Minister would also administer pledge of fitness to the people.

Live telecast of this programme and games would be organized in all government and private schools, colleges, ITIs, Polytechnic colleges and universities of Haryana to connect the students and youth with this programme, he said.

Apart from this, the programme would also be organised at wellness centers, dispensaries, private and government hospitals as well as at police lines and police stations in Haryana, he added.