Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi launches 'Fit India Campaign'

The 'Fit India Movement' has been organised to celebrate the 'National Sports Day' and the campaign aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.

Published: 29th August 2019 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Fit India Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of Fit India Campaign in New Delhi on 29 August, 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a nation-wide Fit India Movement and urged people to become more aware of health and good life.

Viewed as a huge health enthusiast himself, Prime Minister asked people to take the pledge for a fitter India.

At a colourful ceremony, which included a presentation of India's indigenous martial art forms, dances and sports, Modi said technology has contributed to a sedentary lifestyle.

"Fitness has always been an integral part of our culture. But there is indifference towards fitness issues now. A few decades back, a normal person would walk 8-10km in a day, do cycling or run," Modi said at the event.

"But with technology, physical activity has reduced. We walk less now and the same technology tells us that we are not walking enough," he added.

Addressing a large crowd of children who put up a grand show ahead of the launch at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex here, Modi said: "We should make fitness our mantra for life."

The 'Fit India Movement' has been organised to celebrate the 'National Sports Day' and the campaign aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives, a statement said.

Many celebrities and sports personalities including the likes of Shilpa Shetty, World Badminton champion PV Sindhu, sprinter Hima Das along with celebrated wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are supporting the movement ardently.

The launch was also attended by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and this year's National Sports Awards winners among others.

"We will take this movement to new heights with the cooperation of my fellow Indians.

"I am so glad that this movement is being launched on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, our hockey wizard," Rijiju said at the launch.

Ahead of the event launch, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju tweeted: "Tremendous supports are coming from all sections of the society to participate in the Fit India Movement to be launched by PM Narendra Modiji...

"Chief Ministers, corporates and many icons are taking amazing steps to make the programme a grand success."

Asked by the University Grant Commission, universities have prepared for the Fit India Movement.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the winners of the national sports awards and lauded India's sporting achievements.

"Be it boxing, badminton, tennis or any sport, our athletes are giving new wings to our aspirations.

"Their medals are not just a result of their hard work but also a reflection of a new India's confidence," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Fit India Fit India campaign National Sports Day
India Matters
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Idli along with care from this 80-year-old for just 1 rupee
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
'Don't worry about old-fashioned look': Shah urges women to shun plastic bags
For representational purposes (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Polio affects four members of Uttar Pradesh family 
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)
West Bengal government brings Bill against lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp