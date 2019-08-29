Home Nation

Rajya Sabha to set up Dr S Radhakrishnan chair, grant four fellowships

RS has initiated the process for establishing a Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair and four fellowships under its research and study scheme.

Published: 29th August 2019 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha has initiated the process for establishing a Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair and four fellowships under its research and study scheme.

The PTI had erroneously quoted the UGC to say that the chair will be established in universities across the country.

In a statement, Rajya Sabha has clarified that only one Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair will be set up and four fellowships under the Rajya Sabha Research and Study (RSRS) scheme will also be granted.

"In this regard, applications have been invited by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat for awarding the Chair and Fellowships through advertisement which has been published in leading dailies and is also placed on the Rajya Sabha website.

The last date for receiving applications is August 31, 2019," a Rajya Sabha communication said.

Details including eligibility criteria, grants, suggestive broad themes of research, terms and conditions, etc. for the chair and fellowships along with the application form are available on the Rajya Sabha website.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr S Radhakrishnan S Radhakrishnan Rajya Sabha
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp