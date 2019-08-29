Home Nation

Teams of Personnel, DoNER ministries to visit J&K next week

Both the teams are being sent under an initiative of Minister for the PMO Jitendra Singh, who is also in-charge of the ministries of Personnel and the DoNER.

Kashmiri men walk past closed shops in central Srinagar, Tuesday, August 27, 2019. | AP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A high-level team of the Ministry of Personnel will visit Jammu and Kashmir next week to look into issues related to staff and administrative reforms as two the Union territories carved out of the state will come into existence on October 31, officials said.

A team of the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) will also visit the state soon to assist the local administration in the areas of horticulture and organic cultivation as it has a topography similar to the north-eastern region.

The Personnel Ministry team will visit Jammu and Kashmir in September 3. It will meet Governor Satya Pal Malik and other officials of the administration, and will look into issues related to staff and administrative reforms, the official said.

As per The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the All India services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will be under the control of the LG, and not the elected government of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The UT of Ladakh will be without a legislature and officers will be under the direct control of the central government.

Ever since the central government abrogated the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a number of central teams have visited the state to assist the local administration in different areas, another official said.

