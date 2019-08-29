Home Nation

Those opposing Kashmir move should go to Pakistan: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Ramdas Athawale said that those opposing the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 29th August 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

SHILLONG: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Wednesday that those opposing the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, should go to Pakistan.

"Those who are opposing the decision to abrogate Article 370 should go to Pakistan. The people of Jammu and Kashmir don't want violence," the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said while addressing a meeting of adhoc teachers here.

"No violent incident has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir during the past few days due to the presence of army," Athawale added.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi asks ministers to work on development schemes, projects for Jammu and Kashmir

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their bold decision to revoke Article 370, Athawale said, "We want to develop Jammu and Kashmir."

"Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India and now we want to take over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) one day, that is our dream," Athawale said.

He also said that the Centre has decided to help the northeastern states increase their revenues from their own resources, which include tourism.

Athawale said the Prime Minister has asked all the ministers to frequently visit the region and ensure all possible help to the people of the northeast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramdas Athawale​ Pakistan Kashmir Kashmir issue Kashmir crisis
India Matters
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Idli along with care from this 80-year-old for just 1 rupee
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
'Don't worry about old-fashioned look': Shah urges women to shun plastic bags
For representational purposes (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Polio affects four members of Uttar Pradesh family 
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)
West Bengal government brings Bill against lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp