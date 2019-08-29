TMC councillors move no confidence motion against chairman of TMC run municipal body

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress councillors of English Bazar municipality in Malda district on Wednesday moved a no-confidence motion against the chairman of the TMC run municipal body.

The English Bazar municipality has 29 councillors, 24 of them are from Trinamool Congress and five from the Congress.

On Wednesday morning, of the 24 TMC councillors, 15 have submitted a no-confidence motion against the municipality chairman and TMC leader Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, accusing him of doing nothing for the development of the area.

"He has been most inactive chairman the municipality ever had. When party supremo Mamata Banerjee is working towards the development of the state, the chairman of the municipality is just taking an opposite path. We condemn it and want him removed," said Ashish Kundu, a TMC Councillor of the municipality.

Ghosh denied the allegations as baseless and accused the TMC councillors, who have moved the no-confidence against him, of "indulging in anti-party activities."

"These TMC councillors are involved in anti-party activities. I have informed my party leadership. Whatever decision they take I will abide by it," Ghosh said. Reacting to the developments, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said he has heard about it and will look into the matter.

According to TMC sources, the party is also suspicious whether BJP is involved in the matter.

"We need to look whether there is any BJP hand into this entire incident. We are keeping a close watch," said a senior TMC leader.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, however, denied any involvement of BJP into it.

"The TMC is a sinking ship. Their own leaders and workers are fed up with their leadership. We have nothing to do with their infighting," Ghosh said.