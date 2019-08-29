UP government to invoke NSA on mob violence accused, rumour mongers

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the wake of soaring incidents of mob attacks over rumours of child lifting in Uttar Pradesh, the state police have decided to invoke National Security Act (NSA) on those accused of mob violence and rumour-mongering.

While interacting with media persons, UP DGP OP Singh, claimed that all necessary measures were being taken with utmost sincerity to curb incidents of mob violence in the state. "We have decided to book the rumour mongers and those indulging in mob violence under National Security Act (NSA) and send them jail," said the DGP.

According to the DGP, around 90 people had been arrested so far in connection with the incidents of mob violence. "A total of 46 incidents were reported in which one person was killed and 29 injured. Police have filed 32 FIRs so far," he said.

READ| West Bengal government brings Bill against lynching

The DGP added that during the probe, the claim of child lifting could not be verified anyhow. "I appeal to you all today not to take law in your hands or indulge in any kind of violence," he said.

He also called upon people to report any information on alleged child-lifters on emergency number 100 and refrain from law into their own hands.

Meanwhile, IG Meerut zone claimed that police were keeping a close watch on social media and strictest action would be taken against the rumour mongers.

Police said unsubstantiated WhatsApp messages about child lifting gangs being on the prowl were fuelling panic among people.

Most of these incidents were reported from western UP districts including Bareilly, Meerut and Agra zones.

Unknown people have been attacked simply for being seen with a child -- with no questions asked.