Home Nation

UP government to invoke NSA on mob violence accused, rumour mongers

The DGP called upon people to report any information on alleged child-lifters on emergency number 100 and refrain from law into their own hands.

Published: 29th August 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the wake of soaring incidents of mob attacks over rumours of child lifting in Uttar Pradesh, the state police have decided to invoke National Security Act (NSA) on those accused of mob violence and rumour-mongering.

While interacting with media persons, UP DGP OP Singh, claimed that all necessary measures were being taken with utmost sincerity to curb incidents of mob violence in the state. "We have decided to book the rumour mongers and those indulging in mob violence under National Security Act (NSA) and send them jail," said the DGP.

According to the DGP, around 90 people had been arrested so far in connection with the incidents of mob violence. "A total of 46 incidents were reported in which one person was killed and 29 injured. Police have filed 32 FIRs so far," he said.

READ| West Bengal government brings Bill against lynching

The DGP added that during the probe, the claim of child lifting could not be verified anyhow. "I appeal to you all today not to take law in your hands or indulge in any kind of violence," he said. 

He also called upon people to report any information on alleged child-lifters on emergency number 100 and refrain from law into their own hands.

Meanwhile, IG Meerut zone claimed that police were keeping a close watch on social media and strictest action would be taken against the rumour mongers.
Police said unsubstantiated WhatsApp messages about child lifting gangs being on the prowl were fuelling panic among people.

Most of these incidents were reported from western UP districts including Bareilly, Meerut and Agra zones. 

Unknown people have been attacked simply for being seen with a child -- with no questions asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Security Act Child lifting Mob lynching Lynching
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp