Home Nation

WATCH | Man slaps woman staffer at Gurgaon toll plaza, she hits back

The incident took place at the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza and the man was arrested, the police said, even as a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Published: 29th August 2019 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

The incident took place at the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza and the man was arrested.

The incident took place at the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza and the man was arrested. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

GURGAON: A female staffer at a toll plaza here was allegedly assaulted by a commuter when she refused to let him pass without paying toll tax, prompting her to slap the man back.

The incident took place at the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza and the man was arrested, the police said, even as a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

In the clip the toll collector is seen inside the booth along with three other male colleagues when the accused commuter gets out of his car and slaps her through the sliding window.

The woman retaliates by slapping him and storms out of the booth, even as other people and staffers present at the toll plaza try to defuse the situation.

"The man had physically assaulted the woman staffer at the toll plaza and an FIR was registered in the case. The accused was tracked down and arrested within two hours of the incident," a police official said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts or scene in public), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official added.

The Kherki Daula toll plaza is located about 39 km from Gurgaon city on the National Highway 8, considered among the busiest four-lane highways, which connects NCR to Jaipur and other cities further west.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurgaon toll plaza Gurgaon
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp