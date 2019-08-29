Home Nation

Woman, gang-raped by friends, dies in Aurangabad hospital

The woman, admitted to hospital on July 25, was battling for life and died on Wednesday night, a police official said.

Published: 29th August 2019 11:48 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 19-year-old woman who was allegedly raped by four of her friends in Mumbai in the first week of July died at a state-run hospital in Aurangabad city in central Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

Opposition NCP slammed the police for failing to arrest the accused, saying it would take out a protest march on Friday.

The woman, admitted to hospital on July 25, was battling for life and died on Wednesday night, a police official said here.

The alleged rape came to light only when the woman complained of pain in private parts on July 24, and was admitted to a private hospital in Aurangabad.

The doctors suspected that she had been raped and informed the police and she was shifted to the government-run hospital.

As per the complaint filed at Begumpura Police Station in Aurangabad, on July 7 the girl came to Mumbai.

Four of her friends decided to celebrate her birthday.

After cutting the cake, the four allegedly raped her.

She later returned to Aurangabad but did not tell her parents about the incident until she was hospitalised, police said.

The case has been transferred to Chunabhatti police station here.

"We are investigating, but as of now we haven't got any leads about the accused' identity," said an official of Chunabhatti police station.

NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said a protest march led by party MP Supriya Sule will be taken out here on Friday.

"The victim has died. It has been one month (since alleged gang-rape), yet the accused have not been arrested. To condemn it, we will take out a protest march from Lal Dongar in Chembur to Chunabhatti police station tomorrow," Malik said.

