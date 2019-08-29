Home Nation

Yogi minister courts controversy by calling Mayawati a 'live wire'

Giriraj Singh Dharmesh, who himself is a Dalit and holds the portfolio of Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare, said the BSP chief was not trustworthy and had betrayed everyone.

BSP chief Mayawati

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Stirring a hornet’s nest, newly-inducted UP minister Giriraj Singh Dharmesh drew a parallel between Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and a “naked” live wire claiming that whoever touched her would die. He went on to call her a 'betrayer' and 'untrustworthy' for dumping others after taking advantage of them.

“Behenji (Mayawati) is like a naked electric wire. Anyone who touches her will die,” he said while talking to media persons in Agra on Thursday. MLA from Agra cantonment seat, Dharmesh, who himself is a Dalit and holds the portfolio of Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare, said the BSP chief was not trustworthy and had betrayed everyone including her most recent ally Samajwadi Party.

“Behenji increased her tally from zero to 10 reaping the benefit of the alliance and leaving ally SP with just five seats,” said the minister.

Reminding her of late BJP leader Brahma Dutt Dwivedi who had rescued her from the clutches of enraged SP workers during the infamous guest house episode in 1995, the minister said she should be grateful to the BJP for helping her become UP CM thrice.

Dharmesh also raised the issue of BSP founder president Kanshi Ram’s death under alleged mysterious circumstances saying he would demand a CBI probe into it soon.

Dharmesh, a doctor by profession, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1994 and won his first election in 2017.

