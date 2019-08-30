Home Nation

80-year-old former Chinese soldier awaits return to family in Madhya Pradesh village

For the past five months, Wang Chang Qi has been awaiting visa renewal to return to his family in Tirodi village.

Published: 30th August 2019 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

visa

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHOPAL: A former Chinese soldier, whose children live in a Madhya Pradesh village, went to his native country 11 months ago but is stuck there for want of return visa to India, his son said on Friday.

For the past five months, Wang Chang Qi (80), has been awaiting visa renewal to return to his family in Tirodi village, his son Vishnu Wang (38) said.

Vishnu said his father applied to the Indian embassy in China in April but there was no response.

"I have been in communication with Indian officials both in India and China but things aren't moving," he said.

Qi was captured by Indian forces in 1963 after he lost his way back to China following the India-China war.

Convicted for spying, he remained in Indian jails for six years.

He briefly settled in Tirodi village in naxal-infested Balaghat district, where he worked in a flour mill before starting a grocery shop.

He married an Indian woman, Sushila, and had four children two sons and two daughters.

"My father applied for visa with the Indian embassy in Beijing in April this year but was unable to get the same for reasons better known to the authorities, Vishnu told PTI from Tirodi.

"I also tried to contact the Indian embassy in Beijing and my father also went there three times from his home town Xianyang in central Shaanxi province, which is about 1200 km from the Chinese capital, to get visa but didn't get a satisfactory reply from the authorities, Vishnu said.

Vishnu, who works as an accountant with a private firm, said this was his father's fourth visit to China.

He said earlier his father used to get visa, valid for a year, within a fortnight from the date of application.

However, after his latest visit to China in October last year, it is taking a lot of time, Vishnu said.

After the Indo-China war, the former Chinese soldier was spotted in Assam by the Indian Red Cross Society and handed over to the Indian Army on January 1, 1963.

Vishnu said his father then spent six years in prisons in Assam, Ajmer and Delhi before the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered his release in March 1969.

"The Indian government had promised the court that it would rehabilitate my father.

He was taken to Delhi, Bhopal, Jabalpur and then finally handed over to Balaghat police," Vishnu said.

After settling down in Balaghat district, he married Sushila and had four children - two sons and two daughters - from the marriage.

"My elder brother and my mother died and I and my two sisters live in Tirodi. We are anxiously awaiting his return to Tirodi," Vishnu said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinese soldier Wang Chang Qi China man Indian family
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp