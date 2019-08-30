Bihar government bans jeans, t-shirts at work, issues dress code order to maintain 'office decorum'

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has reportedly issued a directive asking its secretariat employees not to wear jeans and t-shirts to work.

The order, issued by the upper secretary of the state government, Mahadev Prasad suggests that employees dress up in simple, comfortable and light-coloured clothes to office, imposing a ban on wearing jeans and t-shirts irrespective of the employees' ranks.

“It has been noticed that officials and employees are coming to office in attires which are contrary to the office culture. This is against the office decorum,” the order read.

"Choose your dress according to the weather and nature of work," it further said.