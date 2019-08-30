Home Nation

BJP claims to have added 5.81 crore fresh faces in its membership drive

Only seven countries have more population than the BJP’s member-base now, said the party’s working president J P Nadda on Thursday on completion of the membership drive.

Published: 30th August 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP working president J P Nadda along with party vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Only seven countries have more population than the BJP’s member-base now, said the party’s working president J P Nadda on Thursday on completion of the membership drive. The BJP has netted 5.81 crore new members.

Nadda said the party would have a total membership base of 18 crores after compiling the data of applications filed offline. Speaking to reporters after a review meeting of the membership drive, Nadda said all the 5,81,34,212 new members have been verified.

“We had set a target of 20 per cent new members from the strength of 11 crores in line with the BJP constitution, but exceeded the target with an overwhelming response leading to over 50 per cent rise in the membership base,” he said. 

Nadda said with the completion of the membership drive, the organisational elections would begin. “Elections at polling booth level across the country will be held during October 10-30, followed by polls at districts and afterwards at the state levels. Organisational elections at the national level will be held in December, including for the post of the party president,” he said.

The BJP seemingly saw an overwhelming response to the membership drive, which had been launched on July 6 in West Bengal, where the saffron party netted 80 lakh new members. Nadda said the BJP would cross the one crore mark in the state after the offline application data is fed in the server of the party. Nadda also stated that more than 90 lakh plants were planted across the country during the membership drive.

Claiming that all sections of society responded to the membership drive, Nadda said as many as 6,059 people joined the BJP in the Karna Assembly constituency on Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir. He exuded confidence that the final tally of the new members would cross 7 crores after all data is verified.

The membership campaign was supported by 1,85,965 full-timers within the party who worked for one week in various parts of the country. 

Nadda stated that all voters in 14 polling booths of Patan in Chadasma district of Gujarat became members of the BJP. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
J P Nadda BJP BJP Membership Drive
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp